Loan Update: Nat Phillips Helps Celtic to Win

The life of a loanee for a top football club must be so psychologically demanding. On the one hand, deemed surplus by your parent club and thus just on the fringe of the fringe of the first team. But then not quite so indispensable that your club is willing to fully part with you. And so you go off to your new club on a sort of extended audition, both for your parent club and also for any suitors that might need your particular skillset on their team.

Playing for a team near the top of the table in their new league and featuring regularly become paramount. Nathaniel Phillips, then, managed to achieve something that will likely be a boon for his hope to find a permanent home at Liverpool or some other top-flight club.

Fresh off a stint away due to injury, Nat came onto the pitch for Celtic at the 62nd minute in their matchup against Motherwell. With the score nil-nil, folks would be forgiven that the match ended in that same fashion. Instead, Celtic opened the scoring at the 87th minute and then two goals were scored in stoppage time: the equalizer at the 95th minute and Celtic’s winner at the 98th.

Phillips returning from injury to see through a dramatic win that keeps his club’s stellar opening run on track and extends their lead at the top of table is the kind of result that would bring most focus a sense of relief. Here’s hoping Nat can continue to help his cause and, eventually, find his place among the starters for a top-level club, whether for Liverpool or some place else.