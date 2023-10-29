Liverpool 3, Nottingham Forest 0: Man of the Match

That was complete and utter domination by the Reds from start to finish. Liverpool controlled possession from the start, stayed patient, and tore Nottingham Forest apart time after time with fluidity in the attack. Darwin Núñez was an absolute handful yet again, creating havoc on and off the ball. He forced a good save that Diogo Jota tucked in for the opener, and made the run to bank the ball in from close range for the second. Jota, for his part, also caused all sorts of issues for the Nottingham Forest defense outside of scoring the goal. He also gets a nod for holding up a Luis Diaz kit after scoring as a nod to his teammate dealing with a terrible situation with his father still missing after being kidnapped.

Dominik Szoboszlai was everywhere all at once yet again, finishing the match with two assists, though the second may have been a bit fortuitous. His long ball was completely misplayed by the goalkeeper well outside of the box before bouncing to Mohamed Salah with an open goal to finish on. Salah, for his part, took his goal well and also continue to be a key figure in a playmaking and a hold up role. His pass to Szoboszlai set up the second goal.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

