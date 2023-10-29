Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS NOTTINGHAM FOREST

| Sunday, October 29th |

Premier League | Anfield

5:30PM GMT/10:00AM EST

Liverpool are back at Anfield for their third straight game this week as Nottingham Forest visit. The Reds are coming off a fun one on Thursday night in the Europa League where they beat French side Toulouse 5-1. Nottingham Forest are coming off a draw with Luton Town last weekend and have just one win in seven matches in all competitions.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest

Television & Streaming: No coverage (UK); NBC & Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

