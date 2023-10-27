Trent Alexander-Arnold: “It’s a Competition We’re Taking Seriously”

Liverpool beat Toulouse 5-1 in the Europa League with goals from Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah.

Vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold was commended for his goalline clearance.

“I did it yesterday in training as well, to be fair!” he said.

“I was there, it’s one of them you’ve got to hope that the ball comes near you in those situations. I was there at the right time; the right place at the right time. The ball has hit me rather than me blocking it”.

Liverpool have had a perfect record in the Europa League so far.

“I think it was a crucial time as well, to be fair, they were kind of on top at the start of the second half, but the most important thing is to get the win; three wins out of three. It’s a competition we’re taking seriously, and I think we’ve shown that tonight again”, explained Trent.

Youth player Luke Chambers made his Liverpool debut, and Trent reminisced about the same moment for himself seven years ago.

“I still know exactly how it feels, that excitement that you’ve worked so hard for, he’s put in all the hard work, he’s shown himself, he’s been outstanding every time he’s been in and around the team - on and off the pitch”, he said.