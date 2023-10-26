Liverpool vs. Toulouse: Europa League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS TOULOUSE
| Thursday, October 26th |
Europa League | Anfield
8PM BST/4PM EST
First of all, a very happy birthday to my father in law. Or, I guess, anyone else born on the 26th of October.
What else is going on?
Oh, right, there’s a Europa League match. Well, with a win tonight Liverpool can extend their Group E lead to 5 points with 3 matches to go. And that would be nifty. Fine and dandy. Good process, even.
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Toulouse
Television & Streaming: Discovery+ (UK); Paramount+ (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); No Coverage (India); beIN Sports 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport GOtv (Nigeria); beIN Sports 3 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Online Radio: LFCTV GO
LIVERPOOL
Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff
TOULOUSE
Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff
