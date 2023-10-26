Liverpool vs. Toulouse: Europa League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS TOULOUSE

| Thursday, October 26th |

Europa League | Anfield

8PM BST/4PM EST

First of all, a very happy birthday to my father in law. Or, I guess, anyone else born on the 26th of October.

What else is going on?

Oh, right, there’s a Europa League match. Well, with a win tonight Liverpool can extend their Group E lead to 5 points with 3 matches to go. And that would be nifty. Fine and dandy. Good process, even.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Toulouse

Television & Streaming: Discovery+ (UK); Paramount+ (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); No Coverage (India); beIN Sports 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport GOtv (Nigeria); beIN Sports 3 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

TOULOUSE

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

