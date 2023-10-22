Klopp Talk: Salah is ’Absolutely outstanding, the numbers are crazy’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was very happy with his star played Mo Salah on Saturday. The Egyptian King scored both goals in the 2-0 victory over Everton. The 31-year-old scored the 200th league goal of his career in the process. Klopp spoke in his press conference after the big win about Salah.

“Look, what I love most about Mo is… well, maybe mostly I love the numbers!

“But I think that Mo Salah played for us an incredible amount of fantastic games. Today was not his best game but then [still] being that clinical with the penalty and then staying in the situation, that’s probably his biggest quality, and I love that.

“We need someone who can bring the ball over the line, and he was that again. I couldn’t respect that fact more.

“It’s absolutely outstanding, the numbers are crazy. He will never stop, that is his nature and that’s really cool for us.”

Klopp is right that the numbers are crazy, what’s even crazier is that Salah can put in a man of the match performance like the one on Saturday, score two goals, and it’s even below his standards are a player. Salah is truly special.