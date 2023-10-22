 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dominik Szoboszlai On ‘Really Good’ First Derby Win

The Hungarian Midfielder definitely enjoyed his first win against Everton

By Mark Kastner
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Everton on Saturday marked the first Merseyside Derby victory for the three starting midfielders for the Reds. Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch are a part of Liverpool’s massive midfield rebuild this summer and now they’re a part of a massive Merseyside Derby win. Szoboszlai reflected on the win.

“Really good.” He told LiverpoolFC.com after the game. “I didn’t expect that big atmosphere. It’s always nice and always good but today was something special. Some guys told me already it was going to be a good one. We just do always the same thing but even today in everybody’s head was like, ‘Today’s a derby.’”

This was Liverpool’s 2nd straight 12:30pm kickoff following an international break this season and they’ll have another against Manchester City next month. The Hungarian midfielder implied it was hard work.

“This is our job. The national team guys came back Thursday, we trained Friday, today’s already a game, 12.30. We are not used to it but it’s a derby. We were focused.”

Of course, beating Everton means a lot to the fans and the players. Szoboszlai was asked about how much the big win meant to the fans.

“Probably it’s the same for us. It’s a really nice feeling to win the derby, to be on the top of the league but other teams are playing as well. It’s too early to speak about it but we’re going to do everything to be on the top again.”

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside