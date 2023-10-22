Dominik Szoboszlai On ‘Really Good’ First Derby Win

Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Everton on Saturday marked the first Merseyside Derby victory for the three starting midfielders for the Reds. Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch are a part of Liverpool’s massive midfield rebuild this summer and now they’re a part of a massive Merseyside Derby win. Szoboszlai reflected on the win.

“Really good.” He told LiverpoolFC.com after the game. “I didn’t expect that big atmosphere. It’s always nice and always good but today was something special. Some guys told me already it was going to be a good one. We just do always the same thing but even today in everybody’s head was like, ‘Today’s a derby.’”

This was Liverpool’s 2nd straight 12:30pm kickoff following an international break this season and they’ll have another against Manchester City next month. The Hungarian midfielder implied it was hard work.

“This is our job. The national team guys came back Thursday, we trained Friday, today’s already a game, 12.30. We are not used to it but it’s a derby. We were focused.”

Of course, beating Everton means a lot to the fans and the players. Szoboszlai was asked about how much the big win meant to the fans.

“Probably it’s the same for us. It’s a really nice feeling to win the derby, to be on the top of the league but other teams are playing as well. It’s too early to speak about it but we’re going to do everything to be on the top again.”