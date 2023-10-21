Liverpool 2, Everton 0: Man of the Match

The Merseyside Derby is upon us, as Everton traveled across the park to Anfield on Saturday. With plenty of players making their derby debuts, too, the match was ripe for just the type of drama that comes along with the Merseyside Derby. It had everything - tackles, yellow cards, and Ashley Young getting sent off. It sure was nice to see the system work in Liverpool’s favor for once, but it wasn’t a guaranteed advantage. In truth, it was a handball by Everton that broke the deadlock when Liverpool were awarded a penalty and Mohamed Salah slotted the ball home from the spot.

Ryan Gravenberch was given the start with the absence of Cody Gakpo, as well as Kostas Tsimikas taking over for Andy Robertson following the Scot’s injury. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister did well to control the midfield through their first derby, even with Trent Alexander-Arnold moving back into that hybrid midfield-defender role to mixed results. Luis Diaz was a particular standout, not only helping in the sending off of Young and soaking up those cheap fouls, but moving deep to cover the left full back position when Tsimikas eventually came off.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

