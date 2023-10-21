Liverpool vs. Everton: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS. EVERTON

| Saturday, October 21st |

Premier League | Anfield

12:30PM GMT/7:30AM EST

It’s the first Merseyside derby of the season. Liverpool welcome Everton to Anfield for the Saturday afternoon match.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Everton

Television & Streaming: TNT Sports 1 (UK); USA & Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

EVERTON

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

