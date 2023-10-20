Injury Latest: Andy Robertson Likely Sidelined Long Term

Andy Robertson left the pitch for Scotland in a makeshift sling over the international break, and the news is as bleak as such a move from the tough defender suggested.

In his pre-match press conference this morning, Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp confirmed that the defender’s injury will likely require surgery:

“I think the decision will go towards surgery. A little chance we can try without but all experts say surgery will be the best for the long term and that means he’s out for a while. We don’t know exactly how long.”

More information will become available in coming days with a stronger estimate on the time frame, though Liverpool often don’t release specifics, seemingly to avoid rushing players back to meet expectations.

Kostas Tsimikas, who just signed a new contract, will be the most likely deputy in Robertson’s absence — a role he has played before — though Klopp has also noted that Joe Gomez can play in that position, and young Luke Chambers has been in training there as well. This is necessary to note as Liverpool will have quite a few games in various competitions, and it’s unlikely that Tsimikas will play in all of them.