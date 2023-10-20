Liverpool v Everton: Premier League 2023-24 Preview & Team News

LIVERPOOL VS. EVERTON

| Saturday, October 21st |

Premier League | Anfield

12:30PM GMT/7:30AM EST

Everton are in decent shape injury-wise, with Idrissa Gueye returning to the squad following an absence with a heel injury. Dele Alli, Seamus Coleman and Andre Gomes remain sidelined for Sean Dyche’s side.

As we know from last weekend’s Anfield Derby defeat for Liverpool Women, the form table matters very little in a derby; nonetheless, Everton have not won at Anfield in front of fans since 1999 (having also won in an empty stadium in February 2021). In the league, the Toffees have scored in just 26 of their 62 meetings with the Reds per Opta, which is their worst record against any opponent in the Premier League era.

Liverpool will hope this pattern continues, as the Reds have conceded some soft goals this season — though still tend to manage to come back with late firepower.

Though Everton have been in poor form, they have won two of their last three league games, which equals their victory tally from the previous 16 matches — perhaps suggesting a turning point for Dyche’s side. The Everton manager has won at Anfield before with Burnley, and will hope to translate that experience in a much tougher test.

Famously, the Merseyside Derby has seen five more red cards than any other league fixture (22), a trend Jürgen Klopp will hope doesn’t continue — another card suspension is the last thing he needs.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Díaz

Liverpool have one serious absence following the international break, with Andy Robertson sidelined with a serious shoulder injury — one which requires surgery. Cody Gakpo, who has trained with the team once, will face a late fitness test, and both Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain sidelined with injury. Ben Doak is also out with a minor muscle concern.

Curtis Jones is still serving his suspension following his red card against Tottenham.

The South American contingent are dealing with the challenges of this kick off time following international play, though Klopp noted in his press conference that all players were collected privately by the club together, which should assist in their recovery in the tight turnaround.

As such, there’s uncertainty around selection, and Jones’ absence combined with Mac Allister’s travel might see Harvey Elliott get the nod in midfield. It’s nonetheless likely that one of Darwin Nüñez or Luis Dîaz gets the nod to start — perhaps both! — but Diogo Jota will fancy himself, particularly if this match comes a bit too soon for Gakpo.

Should Liverpool win on Saturday, Klopp will bypass Rafa Benitez’s record of eight Merseyside Derby wins; the Reds boss has said that the defeat in 2021 was “one too many.” Is right, Jürgen.

What the Managers Had to Say

Jurgen Klopp: “Everton deserve respect, Calvert-Lewin is back. Real quality. Doucoure, Onana, Gueye, super experienced. Really good centre-halves and England’s No.1 in goal. A good team. I understand ‘the derby’ but I cannot prepare a one-off game, we have to play our best.”

Sean Dyche: “We know they are a very good outfit and we know our record needs changing there. It is a tough place to go and it is a big game but our performances have generally been very strong recently. We want to come together and deliver another one.”

The Officials

Referee: Craig Pawson Assistants: Marc Perry, Wade Smith Fourth Official: Thomas Bramall VAR: David Coote Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt