Officials At the Center of Liverpool-Spurs Fiasco Set For Return to Action

“Are you happy with this?”

Those are words that will live long in infamy, representing a lowlight in the decline of the state of English officiating.

After refereeing played a catastrophic role in Liverpool’s heartbreaking 2-1 September loss to Tottenham, the PGMOL have decided that enough time has passed for the officials at the center of the controversy to return to action.

Darren England and Daniel Cook were the VAR officials who played the biggest role in one of the worst refereeing decisions in Premier League history, with released audio demonstrating both officials committing compounding errors in erroneously ruling a legitimate Luis Diaz’s goal offside.

However, despite displaying what could have been considered fireable levels of negligence, Sky Sports is reporting that both England and Cook are slated to return to Premier League duty this weekend.

England will be the fourth official in the Brentford-Burnley clash, while Cook will operate as the assistant referee as Manchester United look to steal a result over Sheffield United and maintain their position in the top half of the table.

Throw it all in the bin.