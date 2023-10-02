Miri Taylor on Opening Day Win: We Won’t “Rest on Our Laurels”

Miri Taylor, who joined Liverpool from Angel City in the US back in January, scored Liverpool’s only goal in the Reds’ win against Arsenal FC Women — who finished in third place last season.

Taylor spoke to the press after the match, and emphasized both her joy in scoring and in her side’s determination to carry their effort and performance levels forward in their 2023/24 WSL campaign:

It [my goal] was just the stuff you dream of every day as a little kid. When you’re a professional footballer you still don’t think stuff like that will happen to you. It’s just amazing. Anyone could have scored, our team or their team, but we defended for our lives and put our bodies on the line. We worked really hard and were very disciplined. ... We’re already thinking about Aston Villa right now. We’re not going to be like, ‘Oh we beat Arsenal!’ Amazing three points, yes, but we already have to look at the next game and Aston Villa are such a tough test as well. So we’re not going to rest on our laurels for getting three points, no matter who it’s against. We just want the next three points.

Taylor had words, too, for the fans who traveled to North London, where the Reds played in front of a record crowd of 54,115 people:

To have that backing wherever we go, no matter how far it is – this is a four-hour journey and the Emirates is a hard place to come – to be surrounded by 50,000 people is unbelievable and we could hear them like there was just as many. The fans are absolutely unbelievable. I kind of just ran around [after the goal], I didn’t know what to do with myself. I was just happy to go over and see all the little girls and boys and spend the time with them.

Liverpool FC Women next host Aston Villa at Prenton Park before the Merseyside Derby at Anfield.