Team News: Sophie Roman Haug Available for Derby Sunday

The new striker will look to make her mark on a massive stage

By Mari Murphy
Sophie Roman Haug of Liverpool Women during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on October 06, 2023 in Liverpool, England.
Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool’s new signing from AS Roma, striker Sophie Roman Haug, should be fit to return from her spell on the sidelines with a broken nose. Haug picked up her injury a month ago on international duty with Norway, but has returned to full training with Matt Beard’s side.

She will wear a protective facemask should she make her debut against Everton at Anfield this Sunday, and will presumably be excited to be a part of the squad in this season’s first derby.

Matt Beard has other injury concerns, of course, with regulars Niamh Fahey, Leanne Kiernan, and Shanice van de Sanden all unable to feature.

The Reds will hope to continue a very strong start in the league with a victory against their closest rivals despite injury limitations.

