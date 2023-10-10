Klopp Shares Video Ahead of Historic Week with Two Derby Matches

Liverpool’s Men’s team are headed into the international break so there won’t be First Team football for that squad for nearly two weeks. The Women’s team are in full tilt, though, and seem to be in a good way, having just secured three points against Aston Villa in their home opener.

Looking forward, fans of Liverpool Football Club can circle a stretch in their calendar which will see two derby matches against Everton: October 15th, the Women’s team hosts Everton and then 6 days later, on October 21st, the Men’s team runs it back against the Toffees. With both matches taking place at Anfield, everyone is hoping to make a raucous and supportive atmosphere with a truly rare opportunity to paint Merseyside red.

Jurgen Klopp has even taken to the team’s official twitter to share a message of support and put out an open call for Reds to pack Anfield on both nights.

“I would say it’s time to share the love” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7nsQYCScr2 — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) October 9, 2023

The official site notes that there are still tickets available for the match on the 15th, with U18s costing only £1. That sounds like an incredibly deal for any folks that might be in town and wishing to get under the famed lights of Anfield and to cheer our gals on against the Toffees.

Here’s hoping folks show their full-throated support and the teams can both come home with a derby double!