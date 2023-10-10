 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Klopp Shares Video Ahead of Historic Week with Two Derby Matches

Both the Men’s and Women’s teams face off against Everton a mere 6 days apart.

By AJ Joven
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Jur
Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images

Liverpool’s Men’s team are headed into the international break so there won’t be First Team football for that squad for nearly two weeks. The Women’s team are in full tilt, though, and seem to be in a good way, having just secured three points against Aston Villa in their home opener.

Looking forward, fans of Liverpool Football Club can circle a stretch in their calendar which will see two derby matches against Everton: October 15th, the Women’s team hosts Everton and then 6 days later, on October 21st, the Men’s team runs it back against the Toffees. With both matches taking place at Anfield, everyone is hoping to make a raucous and supportive atmosphere with a truly rare opportunity to paint Merseyside red.

Jurgen Klopp has even taken to the team’s official twitter to share a message of support and put out an open call for Reds to pack Anfield on both nights.

The official site notes that there are still tickets available for the match on the 15th, with U18s costing only £1. That sounds like an incredibly deal for any folks that might be in town and wishing to get under the famed lights of Anfield and to cheer our gals on against the Toffees.

Here’s hoping folks show their full-throated support and the teams can both come home with a derby double!

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside