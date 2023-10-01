Liverpool Football Club Make Statement On PGMOL Mishap

Liverpool Football Club released an official statement on Sunday night regarding the “significant error” statement the PGMOL released on Saturday. As far as official statements go regarding this kind of thing, it’s hard to imagine one being harsher. Read it below:

We fully accept the pressures that match officials work under but these pressures are supposed to be alleviated, not exacerbated, by the existence and implementation of VAR.

It is therefore unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not afforded to allow the correct decision to be made and that there was no subsequent intervention.

That such failings have already been categorised as “significant human error” is also unacceptable. Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency.

This is vital for the reliability of future decision-making as it applies to all clubs with learnings being used to make improvements to processes in order to ensure this kind of situation cannot occur again.

In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution.