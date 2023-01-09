Calvin Ramsay Sees Red In Liverpool U21 Loss To Spurs

The stars were aligned for a big performance out of the Liverpool U21 side as they took on Spurs in Premier League 2 play. Barry Lewtas had significant firepower at his disposal with Curtis Jones and Ben Doak in the starting lineup. The team also had the added incentive to perform with senior team manager Jürgen Klopp in attendance along with elite development coach Vitor Matos.

It started off well enough for the young Reds with Ben Doak creating a shooting opportunity for Dominic Corness after working the ball down the right wing. Corness, however, put his shot directly at the keeper for an easy save.

Things went a bit off the rails for Liverpool in the 23rd minute. Right back Calvin Ramsay pulled down Romain Bundle in a clear denial of a goalscoring opportunity, and the young Scot was shown a straight red card.

Liverpool’s goalkeeper Harvey Davies did what he could to keep his side in the match despite being down a player, pulling off several saves to keep the match level. The Reds almost made it to half time with the score still knotted, but were undone by a ball over the top in first half extra time, with Jamie Donley able to finish past Davies from close range.

Liverpool made a match of it in the second half, and Bobby Clark twice came close to scoring an equalizer. His second attempt even came off the post.

Spurs were able to put the game away late in the match. Malachi Fagan-Walcott headed home his team’s second goal in the 83rd minute.

Liverpool now sit fourth in the Premier League 2 table. The young Reds will take on PSG on Wednesday in the Premier League International Cup before heading down the road next Saturday to face Manchester United.