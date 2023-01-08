Gakpo On His LFC Debut: “Some Good Moments And Some Sloppy Moments”

While last night’s FA Cup draw with Wolverhampton was disappointing for a variety of reasons, Cody Gakpo’s Liverpool debut after signing earlier this month was one of the positives. The Dutch forward started on the left wing and played most of the match. While he didn’t get on the score sheet, he did show some promising link-up play with Andrew Roberston, and helped create Mohamed Salah’s second-half goal.

Reflecting on his own performance in an interview with the LFC website, Gakpo expressed that he was pleased with his game while also knowing there are areas he can improve, which is to be expected in your first appearance for a new club.

“Really great atmosphere,” said Gakpo of the Anfield crowd. “For my own game, I think I showed some good moments and some sloppy moments. So, I can also still improve on those points and keep working and try to help the team as much as I can.

“Of course you learn the most when you’re playing games, so I’m looking forward [to more].”

As for the game as a whole, the 23-year-old felt there were periods when Liverpool were the better side, but they couldn’t get that to translate into goals. However, he is confident they can build off of the performance and take the replay tie at Wolves.

“I think we played in phases really good football but in the end, we didn’t score enough, so that’s a pity. But I think we showed what we could do, but we can still improve on some points, and let’s work on that. I think we showed real team spirit at moments, so that’s good.

“I think we have to go there [Molineux] with great determination and just go for the win.”