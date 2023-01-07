Liverpool 2, Wolves 2: Man of the Match

Liverpool “Always The Hard Way” FC came out to start the match against Wolves on Saturday, despite the injection of Cody Gakpo making his Anfield debut. Wolves went ahead early in the first half, but thanks to a sublime pass from Trent Alexand-Arnold, Darwin Nuñez was (finally) able to score and find an equalizer. The second half started even better, with Mohamed Salah putting the Reds ahead, but unfortunately our defense wasn’t able to hold it up and Wolves scored again through Hwang. The visitors had a third goal disallowed for being offside, with the match ending in another disappointing draw - only this time we’ve added to our already jam-packed schedule with a replay to be determined at Wolves’ home.

Unfortunately, as has been Liverpool’s luck this season, there hasn’t been a proper stand out performance this week. Everyone did their best but it appeared incredibly limited by whatever has been ailing this squad since August. Even with the slight tactical change of moving Nuñez to the center as our striker to allow for Gakpo on the left didn’t yield the desired results - and you know they wanted to score. Trent, for all of his troubles, did some of his best one-on-one defending on Saturday and did have that beautiful assist in the first half.

