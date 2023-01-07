Liverpool vs. Wolves: FA Cup 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

| Saturday, January 7th |

FA Cup | Anfield

8:00PM BST/3:00PM EST

Liverpool take on Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup. After a crushing defeat to Brentford in the league, the Reds will be looking for a win to buoy spirits and push them forward into 2023.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Wolves

Television: ITV 4 (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Paramount+ (Australia); Sportsnet One (Canada); Sony Ten 2 (India); Astro SuperSport 4 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 111 mio Sports 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

