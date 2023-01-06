German giants, Bayern Munich are looking to hijack contract extension talks between Roberto Firmino and Liverpool and sign the long-time club servant when his contract runs out in the summer, according to Media Foot

The Brazilian has not appeared for Liverpool since before the World Cup while recovering from an injury, however the striker has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dour season for the Reds so far.

Scrutinized for being the first of the fabled Liverpool front three along with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to begin a noticeable decline, even the 31-year-old’s most ardent supporters had resigned themselves at the start of the campaign to the likely departure of the fan favorite once his contract expired in the summer.

However, a tally of nine goals and four assists across 21 games in all competitions in the first half of the campaign—a goal involvement every 105 minutes—has seen the twinkle-toed striker produce end product at his best rate since he set career bests five years ago.

The forward has delivered the goods despite the competition for places from big money summer signing, Darwin Nunez, the currently injured Diogo Jota, as well as new boy Cody Gakpo, all of whom are also able to play centrally.

Bayern might therefore offer Firmino the off-ramp he needs with the future of the squad waiting in the wings. If he were to join the Bavarians, he would be following in the footsteps of his old strike partner in Mane, who made his own move to the Bundesliga giants in the previous transfer window.

What the owner of the brightest smile at Anfield chooses to do could come down to whether manager Jurgen Klopp can convince Firmino that he was sincere when he said that there is a role for him in the squad.

Liverpool supporters wait with bated breath.