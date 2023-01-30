Rumour Mongering: Is Nat Phillips Heading To Turkey?

With the January transfer window closing tomorrow, it looks like Liverpool will primarily be focused on outgoings rather than incomings. The latest to be on the rumour block is defender Nat Phillips. James Pearce is reporting in the Athletic that the centerback is of interest for Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray.

Galatasaray currently sit top of the Super League table with 48 points, four points ahead of cross town rivals Fenerbahçe S.K. According to Pearce’s reporting, the Turkish side are exploring three options to sign the 25 year old defender. A loan until the summer, a loan with an option to buy in the summer, and an outright transfer. Jurgen Klopp and company value Phillips at around £10 million.

There are unnamed German sides interested in Phillips, but Pearce says there isn’t a team more advanced in proceedings than the Istanbul giants.

Phillips has only made five appearance this season for Liverpool. Despite the medium term injury to Virgil van Dijk, it could finally be time for the 2020-21 folk hero to leave the club. Fellow folk hero Rhys Williams was recalled from his loan with Blackpool last week.