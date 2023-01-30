Harvey Elliott Reflects On Brighton Loss

Liverpool’s chance at lifting silverware this season took a massive blow yesterday after they lost to Brighton in the 4th Round of the FA Cup. After taking the lead in the first half with a goal from Harvey Elliott, the Reds conceded twice — including late into stoppage time. The young midfielder reflected on the defeat.

“It’s just annoying that we keep doing this to ourselves,” Elliott said in an interview with Liverpoolfc.com. “Especially with the last kick of the game.”

“We fought so hard throughout the game to keep it at a draw, or keep ourselves in the lead. We had chances ourselves, I had chances to make it two and to increase our lead, but it’s another learning curve.

“Unfortunately the game is done, we can’t change the outcome, and for us it’s just about going again. In training tomorrow we need to put things right.

“Unfortunately it’s just an annoying one that we can’t change, and it’s down to us to look at ourselves. But at the same time we need to pick ourselves up and keep going. We always believe.”

Elliott is the only Liverpool player to feature in all 31 matches so far this season. He has five goals and an assist in all competitions.