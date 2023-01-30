Klopp Talk: There Were “Steps In The Right Direction”

Listen. You win some and you lose far, far, far more when you’re the 2022-23 Liverpool Men’s team but that doesn’t mean that the losses don’t come with some silver linings, too. This weekend’s FA Cup loss to Brighton was far better than the last Liverpool game at Brighton and the boss took time to discuss that in his post-match interview.

“I think this is really a way you can get knocked out of a cup competition,” Jurgen Klopp told the club’s website. “If we are in a better situation, 10 points more in the league and stuff like this and then you lose here at Brighton, you just say, ‘Respect.’ What they do is really good. But we are obviously in a situation where we constantly want to make the final step, and that’s why it feels now especially bad in this moment because it didn’t happen. But there were, again, steps in the right direction – you can imagine nobody wants to hear that anymore, I cannot hear it anymore, but it’s still right. That means we have to go from there.”

It’s definitely getting exhausting to hear, but it’s also necessary (and good to see).

“Now we play Wolves again and we will try there again and that’s how it is,” Klopp added. “We have to build on these kind of things, we have to improve, we have to do better, body language with a couple of boys has to be much better, defending in the formation has to be better from a few. The last game here we couldn’t have won, no chance. I was happy that we got more. Today, I think nobody would have been surprised if we’d won this game, so it’s not, ‘How did that happen?’ So that’s good but for today and for the competition not good enough and that’s why we are out.”