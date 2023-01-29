Brighton 2, Liverpool 1: Man Of The Match

Well, it wasn’t absolutely terrible at least? Liverpool showed some signs of life this time out against Brighton, proving to be able to cause some problems on the counter. Harvey Elliott played both provider and finisher throughout the first half, and managed to tuck away the opening goal of the match after a great run. Ibrahima Konaté was immense (literally and figuratively) all match long in defense. He used his speed to good effect with covering runs as well as stepping up for challenges, and played some sumptuous long passes out of the back. Alisson was his usual assured self in net, making a couple of brave saves in difficult situations. There was literally nothing he could have done with either goal conceded by the Reds.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

