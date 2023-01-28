 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Charlie Adam Talks About Darwin Nunez

Just who you wanted to hear from on the subject

By Mark Kastner
Liverpool Training Session Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Apparently just about everyone gets to have an opinion on Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez now. It’s really popular for not smart people to make comparisons of Nunez and all-time Liverpool bust Andy Carroll. They’re both tall players. They both have a pony tail. That’s about it.

This time around, former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has his turn talking about Nunez.

“I don’t see any similarities between Andy Carroll and Darwin Nunez. They’re totally different players.” Adams said talking to betting outfit Gosvenor Sport. “It usually takes the foreign players six months to settle and it could even take Darwin a year but I believe he will be a better player next season.”

“I’ve no doubt that Jurgen Klopp is happy with what Nunez is bringing to the table. He signed for a lot of money and it’s natural for him to feel pressure if he misses chances.”

If you’re like me you probably saw the names “Andy Carroll,” “Darwin Nunez,” and “Charlie Adam,” and winced. However, this is a very measured take from the ex-Liverpool man. In case you’re wondering what Adam is up to these days, he’s currently on the Burnley coaching staff.

