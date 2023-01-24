Jarell Quansah Leaves On Loan While Balagizi, O’Rourke, and Ojrzynski Recalled

While most of the attention has been paid to the Liverpool senior team and their pursuit (or lack thereof) of a midfielder, there have been quite a few comings and goings from the Liverpool Academy.

On the outgoing side, talented center back Jarell Quansah has been sent on loan to Bristol Rovers for the second half of the season. Quansah has been a regular for the Liverpool U19s and U23s this season, and made a cameo appearance for the senior team against AC Milan in the Champions League in December. The 19 year old will now be given a taste of regular senior team football with the League One side in the hunt for a promotion playoff spot. Bristol are managed by Joey Barton, which, yikes.

Several players are also being recalled from loan deals for various reasons. James Balagizi performed well for League Two’s Crawley Town, scoring 3 goals in 16 appearances. Unfortunately Balagizi sustained a groin injury while with the England U19s, and required surgery. He officially returns to Liverpool to undergo rehab with the LFC medical staff.

Fidel O’Rourke also returns home to Liverpool after a good loan spell. The Scouser scored 7 goals in 10 appearances for Caernarfon Town in the Welsh Premier League now that Phase I of their season is over.

Unlike Balagizi and O’Rourke, goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski has been recalled after struggling to get game time. The 19 year old only managed three appearances for Radomiak Radom in the Polish Ekstraklasa (top flight).