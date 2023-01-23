Alisson Becker: Liverpool to Build on “Confident” Second Half

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Alisson addressed the “fair” result against Chelsea:

I think the draw was fair enough for what both teams produced [and] create during the game. But we have some positive things, the clean sheet is one of them. Everybody knows the situation we are [in], we have to create, building up the confidence again and defending is part of that confidence. So, today we keep the clean sheet with us and the way we defended on the pitch with the right attitude. Of course, Chelsea, they were dangerous at times because of the quality of their team, their players, that’s clear. I think we dealt really well with the situations that they had in front of our goal.

The second half, in particular, was central to the Brazilian No. 1:

Well, what we are trying to do in every game is improving every time we have the ball. I think in the first half we didn’t play too much, we didn’t create enough situations and didn’t put our opponents in dangerous moments. In the second half straight from the restart of the match it was like that. We put them in dangerous situations and that gives you a good feeling during the game and gives you more confidence. Unfortunately we didn’t finish those situations off that we had, but there is as well the hard work from Chelsea defensively, as they have similar problems pretty much as we have.

Of course, goalless draws with Chelsea have become a regular thing:

I think just because [of] the moment we are living everybody wants to change immediately everything but it’s not like that. We have to build up again our game [and] we have to be patient. I want as well to immediately change that but we have to be honest with ourselves. We have to trust the process, we have to stay positive, stay together and keep working on the things we are working on - we are working really hard. Anybody can tell that we are not doing the things you must do. So, staying active we wait for things to get better for us. But today was a very difficult game, we keep the clean sheet and we keep as well the positive things that we did on the pitch and we take that for the next match.

The Reds will use the week behind closed doors to prepare for Brighton & Hove Albion: