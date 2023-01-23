Liverpool U21s Lose To Crystal Palace 1-0

The Liverpool U21 side was in action on Sunday afternoon, taking on Crystal Palace at Kirby. Barry Lewtas fielded a side including Ben Doak, who has recently had a run of minutes with the senior team, as well as Calvin Ramsay. who earned a red card in his last match.

The younger Reds followed the narrative we have seen from the senior side so many times this year, conceding an early goal. Victor Akinwale knocked home a low cross from Omotayo Adaramola for the visiting side just six minutes into the match.

Liverpool looked to find an equalizer, and created quite a few good chances. Calvin Ramsay played in Max Woltman, but the forward couldn’t keep his balance and had to pass to Bobby Clark instead of shooting. The ball ended up with Luke Chambers, who put his shot wide.

Dominic Corness had a shooting opportunity at the edge of the box, but his shot was well saved by Owen Goodman. Ben Doak did what Ben Doak does, beating players on the dribble with an aggressive run up the field, eventually earning a free kick. Corness stepped up to take, but his shot was again blocked out of the goal.

Ben Doak picked up in the second half where he left off, creating havoc while running with the ball. He managed to get his own shot off, but it was saved.

Liverpool ramped the pressure up even more, creating a multitude of opportunities. Unfortunately for Liverpool, Owen Goodman was on hand to make saves on attempts from Luke Chambers, Bobby Clark, and Ben Doak yet again.

Substitute Mateusz Musialowski had a late opportunity to tie the game, but he sent his shot into the side netting. At the end of the day, Liverpool finished with a 1-0 loss. Liverpool sit 6th in the table on 22 points while Crystal Palace is 3rd with 26 points.