Milner On Chelsea Draw: “We Could Have Made It Easier For Ourselves”

Given the form of both Liverpool and Chelsea heading into yesterday’s meeting at Anfield, the match went about as one would expect. The play was sloppy and the chances created were largely due to errors and defensive frailty rather than attacking brilliance. Ultimately, neither team was helped very much by taking a single point.

Speaking with BT Sport after the scoreless draw, James Milner acknowledged that the Reds struggled at times in what turned out to be a slog of a match.

“It was tough, two teams who aren’t obviously playing their best at this moment in time, that’s why you have to win that battle,” said Milner.

“The pitch didn’t make it overly easy to play as much as we’d like but we could have made it easier for ourselves by maybe having an extra touch or moving a bit more. There wasn’t many options at times and again, that’s something we could work on.”

While the draw is not the result Liverpool wanted, Milner knows they have to take anything they can get as they try to work their way out of a slump, and there were some positives to take away from the performance.

“We always want to win our home games. I think the situation we’re in at the moment things don’t feel as easy as, everything feels a bit more difficult at the moment, but we’ve got to stick together and keep working hard.

“Pleasing to keep a clean sheet and that’s where we need to start our basis and get that base. You saw the fight out there from the boys and the chances to win it, they had chances to win it you know so that’s something we can tighten up on.”