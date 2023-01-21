 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0: Man of the Match

With a less than thrilling nil-nil draw in the books, we want you to help us choose Liverpool’s man of the match.

By Noel Chomyn
Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool struggled to create much for most of their match against Chelsea but with the Blues similarly having difficulty creating anything outside of set-piece opportunities, credit goes to Liverpool’s defenders as well as Alisson Becker for a few key stops. At the other end of the pitch, the introduction of Darwin Nuñez at least gave the Reds’ attack a pulse.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

Poll

Liverpool’s Man of the Match Against Chelsea

view results
  • 8%
    Joe Gomez
    (6 votes)
  • 36%
    Ibrahima Konaté
    (27 votes)
  • 34%
    Alisson Becker
    (26 votes)
  • 21%
    Darwin Nuñez
    (16 votes)
75 votes total Vote Now

