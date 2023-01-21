 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League game against Chelsea with lineup news, streaming and television options, and live updates.

By epicskyline
/ new
Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

LIVERPOOL VS. CHELSEA

| Saturday, January 21st |
Premier League | Anfield
12:30PM BST/7:30AM EST

Well, let’s go. Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield for the early Saturday morning match. At least you’ll know right away how the rest of your weekend is going to go.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

CHELSEA

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2022-23 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside