Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS. CHELSEA
| Saturday, January 21st |
Premier League | Anfield
12:30PM BST/7:30AM EST
Well, let’s go. Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield for the early Saturday morning match. At least you’ll know right away how the rest of your weekend is going to go.
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO
LIVERPOOL
Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff
CHELSEA
Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff
