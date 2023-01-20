Klopp Talk: We Will Have to Invest As Well

Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke on investment ahead of Saturday’s game with Chelsea, a match which sees the Reds face another underperforming team — but one which has, per reports, spent a staggering £400 million (approximately) since the end of last season, with £125 million just this month.

Asked about these numbers, Klopp was cautious:

Interesting [spending numbers]. I cannot explain it, I have no idea. But if the numbers are true then it’s impressive. I don’t think Chelsea can do this in the same manner for the next 10 years — I don’t know, maybe they can. Other teams will have ups and downs and we just have to be there.

He did speak to the wider context as well: as it seems that money is only increasing in the sport, Klopp acknowledges that Liverpool needs investment, alongside everything else, if the club wants to remain competitive.

I can’t see investment stopping in the future and that means we have to do it as well,” said the Reds boss. “We don’t talk about now because it’s always slightly different, but in general. I believe in coaching, I believe in developing, I believe in team-building and using those things 100%, but meanwhile in the world out there the managers are really good, there are so many good managers out there it’s crazy. So they believe in that as well, and if they start really properly spending and do those things as well, then you cannot not spend or you will have a little bit of a problem.

While acknowledging the competition and the cost inherent in this era, Klopp nonetheless emphasizes that Liverpool’s position in the wider football context is not as bad as the table makes it look, and that these struggles are nnot specifically due to a lack of investment:

We are here in a good position. I know that sounds strange because we didn’t play our best football [recently] but in general we are in good hands. So we don’t get crazy or whatever. We really know about the responsibility we have and we really try absolutely everything to try to bring us back on track and go from there and not to worry too much. The moment you build a new team, it doesn’t mean you have to build it every year new. Then you can start from there and give players the chance to make the next step. We have quite a few of them already here. Then a lot of things are possible again. That’s the plan for the future. It’s not worrying that other teams can spend, it’s probably a matter of fact. We have to react to that as well but not just to that.

With so many direct rivals engaging both good coaches, good scouting departments, thus sharing many of the values that allowed Liverpool to compete against more expensive sides, Klopp appears open to increased investment in his side.