Roberto Firmino: I’m Happy And Want To Stay At Liverpool

Roberto Firmino is still without an extension as the final months of his current contract tick ominously down.

With the arrivals of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the past year signaling the evolution of the Liverpool attack, and manager Jurgen Klopp facing scrutiny for being too loyal to the old guard, there are fears around Anfield that the beloved Brazilian might be facing the end of his tenure on Merseyside.

Hope remains that FSG can find a solution that keeps the Reds joint-lead scorer in the Premier League so far this season with the club. Firmino, himself at least seems to believe something can be worked out:

“It’s incredible playing high-level football here with great players, stars of the game,” Firmino admitted in the latest issue of the official Liverpool magazine.

“I’m happy here and I intend to stay here and help Liverpool FC.”

“It’s a dream for all players to win the Premier League and Champions League. It’s history, a huge legacy. When it happened, we felt tremendously privileged, grateful to God for having given this to us.

A sky-high wage bill that sits fifth in world football—behind only Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona—will likely mean that the 31-year-old will need to accept lower wages than he could hope to earn at somewhere like Bayern Munich.

That means Liverpool officially had the FIFTH highest wage bill in world football, behind only PSG (£615m), Real Madrid (£442m), Barcelona (£395m) and Manchester United (£385m) and second biggest in the Premier League behind United. Laughably, City's was smaller (£353m). — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) January 19, 2023

The fact that the No-Look King is still eager to stay and fight for a role speaks to his special connection to the club and a squad that still hasn’t quite figured out how to replace his singular approach to the game.

Here’s to hoping a compromise can be reached and that Bobby can keep samba-ing for the Reds.