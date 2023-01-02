Transfer Rumor Returns: Matheus Nunes Back On

According to Sam Wallace and John Percy’s exclusive for The Telegraph, Liverpool are “exploring a £44 million deal” to sign the new Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder.

You might have heard of Nunes because Liverpool were also linked to him when he was playing for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal last season, but the 24-year-old went to Wolves instead.

Apparently, the deal is “still alive,” and Liverpool would look to have the Portuguese join in the summer window. The £44 million fee is the suggested price, though naturally nothing has been made official.

He went to Wolves for a reported £35 million in the last window, and is now a Portuguese international player: he was born in Brazil, but gained a Portuguese passport after moving there at 12-years-old, and he went to Qatar with his adopted country.

Nunes is generally deployed as a ball-playing 8, and has noted skill with his penetrative pass selection.

In other words, if you want to distract yourself from what’s happened down south today, have a look at his highlights on YouTube and dare to dream (or something).