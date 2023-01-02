 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brentford vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League game away to Brentford with lineup news, streaming and television options, and live updates.

Brentford v Liverpool - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

BRENTFORD VS LIVERPOOL

| Monday, January 2nd |
Premier League | Brentford Community Stadium
8:00PM BST/3:00PM EST

Liverpool will try to make it five league wins on the trot, which frankly doesn’t seem possible with the wildly inconsistent results and performances we’ve seen so far this campaign. Regardless, the Reds are nearly back within touching distance of the Top 4, and they’ll certainly want to continue that push tonight.

Tonight’s match will be the third in a week, which will be a challenge for the injury and illness stricken squad. But if they can get a result, they will only have two more league matches this month, which should (please, Fowler) allow for a bit of recovery time.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Brentford vs. Liverpool

Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV Canada (Canada); Hotstar VIP (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (Nigeria); StarHub TV+ (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC Sports App (USA) / Sky Go Extra (UK) / Online Radio: LFCTV GO

BRENTFORD

LIVERPOOL

