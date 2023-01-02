Alisson: “We Cannot Rely on Excuses”

Liverpool ended the year on what we can ostensibly consider a high note with a 2-1 win against Leicester City. The scoreline flattered the Reds’ performance and says more about Leicester’s ability to score goals (own and otherwise) than it does about Liverpool’s ability to do anything at all. The boss has already weighed in on the team’s performance, but the rest of the team appears to share his concerns and hopes.

“We cannot rely on excuses,” Alisson said this weekend. “It was only the second Premier League game we have played after the World Cup. The players who had time off used that to prepare themselves. The ones who went to the World Cup, they could train and then rest to prepare for this moment.”

“Speaking about myself and the players who went to the World Cup, we focused there on the games, but after we finished I was straight with my mind here focused on the next things that [Liverpool] have in front of us. It’s going to be a really important moment of the season now and we have to focus. We have to do better. Sometimes it’s just a matter of mentality. It’s not that easy to change it but we can do that for sure.”

Liverpool travel to Brentford today.