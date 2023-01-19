Klopp Talk: “He Wins These Challenges”

In just his third start for Liverpool FC against Wolves in the FA Cup, Stefan Bajcetic delivered a calm and composed performance at the base of midfield, lending a touch of composure to the proceedings, and perhaps, more importantly, tons of energy and the ability to break up play in the middle of the park. Manager Jürgen Klopp praised the young midfielder in his post-game comments:

“Stefan is a good boy, a good player, very smart in his movements, so the younger you are, you need a good start in the game. So he had a few situations where I am not sure if he saw there was space or just hoped and he turned and there was actually space, but did really well.” “What helps is he wins these challenges and makes the last few steps before he blocks the ball and that is really good and having Thiago next to him is really helpful.”

He was also keen to point out the calming influence of Thiago, and Naby Keita, who was starting his first game since late May last year:

“Thiago is talking a lot on the pitch and Naby was there tonight which is really helpful. Both wingers defended really well and Cody was close to the centre for us and around Ruben Neves. He kept the ball for us in possession, which was important for the link-up play.”

With Fabinho having looked out of sorts for most of the season, perhaps we will see more opportunities for young Stefan for the 2nd half of this campaign.