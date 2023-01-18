Elliott: “Milly Was Screaming Shoot!”

Harvey Elliott’s thunderbastard of a strike from 30 yards out turned out to be the difference maker as Liverpool FC won their FA Cup 3rd Round Replay tie, and advanced to the 4th round. According the Elliott, he was yelled at to strike by his vice-captain, who was making a run to his right:

“Milly (James Milner) was screaming ‘shoot’ as well so I had to go for it. Maybe he can encourage me a bit more to shoot because it definitely worked.”

The goal was wonderful, and a genuinely nice moment for a young player that has at times been criticised rather unfairly for Liverpool’s deficiencies in the middle of the park this season. He reflected on his recent form after the game:

“I have been judged a bit on assists and goals and it is something I have been working on and it came off today. Personally, I have felt I have not been at my best form after the World Cup but a confidence booster tonight.”

The passion after the goal. That, we love to see. Hopefully, Harvey and the rest of the Reds can build on this performance for the rest of the season.