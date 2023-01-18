Klopp: “It Was the Reaction We Needed to Show”

Liverpool FC finally stopped their miserable start of 2023 and advanced in the FA Cup, thanks to a Harvey Elliott wonder strike from 30 yards out. Manager Jürgen Klopp was buzzing after the game, and praised the response from the team after the weekend’s humbling by Brighton:

“Everybody got that reaction, it was the reaction we needed to show. The game was completely different to last time. I’m really happy with that. All the individual performances were good.”

“It was good and I said to the boys after the game: ‘that’s how it feels when you play well and win.’ That’s why we are quite happy.”

“It was a good game, we only get into the next round but we wanted to go to the next round, it was an important sign that these things are possible.”

“There’s a massive game coming up at the weekend (against Chelsea). If we had played another game like the last one I’m not sure what people would have thought before they arrived at the stadium.”

“We were compact, together and we had good challenges. We played really good football and scored an exceptional goal. Harvey saw something not a lot of people [would] have seen. I wouldn’t have expected a shot in that moment.”