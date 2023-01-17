Wolves 0, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: The Child Wins It

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 1 Liverpool

Wolves: N/A

Reds: Elliott 13’

Pre-Match

Second verse, same as the first. A little bit louder and a little bit worse.

First Half

GOAL! And it’s a wonderstrike out of the blue from Elliott! The Liverpool teenager just decided “fuck it” and twatted it from about 30 yards. Keeper had no chance.

Liverpool had been slowly building their way into the match prior to the strike, but a goal certainly won’t hurt this beleaguered squad.

Well, that was certainly a half that happened.

Aside from Elliott’s thunderbastard of a strike, there wasn’t much to write home about. So I won’t. At least we didn’t concede! Baby steps!

Second Half

Fifteen minutes into the second half and the match continues to be a snooze. Both sides have started throwing in some hefty midfield challenges, so this might lead to something fun. Stay tuned.

Klopp then decides on a triple sub: Gakpo, Carvalho, and Milner make way for Mo Salah, Curtis Jones, and Nat Phillips.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Klopp makes his last two subs: Fabinho on for Bajcetic (who once again impressed) and Ben Doak for Thiago.

Final Thoughts

Liverpool win? With a clean sheet? In this economy? And what do Liverpool win? Another showdown with Brighton (oh joy).