Jake Cain Transfers to Swindon Town

Today Liverpoolfc.com confirmed that Jake Cain, the 21-year-old midfielder who debuted for Liverpool in 2020 against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup, has completed a permanent transfer to Swindon Town.

Cain came to Liverpool’s Academy at age 9, and though he didn’t make a mark on the senior level, he was a member of the Academy side that lifted the FA Youth Cup in 2019.

He now moves to League Two with Swindon Town, a level he has played at before during his loan to Newport County in 2021/22. While there he made just under 30 appearances, but has yet to score a senior goal at either club.

He has signed a two year contract with his new club, with Liverpool wishing him luck in his future career.