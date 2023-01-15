Alexander-Arnold: Brighton Performance “Completely Unacceptable”

While some of the post-match comments from Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton yesterday sounded worryingly defeatist, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s interview with the LFC website came off more defiant and angry. He was very clearly disgusted with his side’s play on the south coast.

“It’s not what we wanted as a team and it just wasn’t good enough, if I’m honest, in any area of the pitch – all areas, to be honest. It wasn’t good enough,” said Alexander-Arnold. “Credit to Brighton, they’re a top team and they played outstandingly well. So, they deserved the three points and we didn’t.”

As for what went wrong in the match, the right back couldn’t pinpoint anything specific because so much went wrong as the Reds were completely outplayed.

“I think there were a lot of things wrong fundamentally and we got a lot of things wrong out there. Not many positives, if any, to take from this game, but we go back and look at what went wrong and make sure something like this doesn’t happen again because, like I said, this was completely unacceptable.”

According to the Scouser, LFC can’t let a performance like that happen again. They have to turn things around now, and the potential motivation of such a sad display is the only positive he could come up with for what happened yesterday.

“I suppose if you try to put a positive spin on things then it’s something we can use as motivation.”

“We don’t want anything like this to happen again and we need to bounce back – that’s something that is a given at this point now. We need to bounce back in the next one.”