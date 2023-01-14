Klopp Talk: This Was My Worst Game Ever

If Liverpool supporters didn’t think it could get worse than being soundly beaten by Brentford in their least league outing, they were sorely mistaken.

Watchers of the game will readily admit that the Reds’ humbling 3-0 loss away to Brighton resulted in a final score line that actually flattered the visitors, who could have easily lost by five or six on another day.

Jurgen Klopp’s floundering squad were lucky to escape the first half without conceding, with the front line of Cody Gakpo at central striker flanked by Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain barely touching the ball to the tune of 31% possession.

Late to and bullied off every ball, panicked in possession, reactive in their pressing, and a back line under siege virtually any time the hosts got on the ball saw the Reds outrun, outmuscled, outfought, and outthought at every turn.

This might be the worst we’ve seen Liverpool in quite some time, with a weary Klopp himself even taking it a step further in his post-match press conference.

“I can’t remember a worse game. Not just at Liverpool, but ever.

“I didn’t say a lot to the boys straight after the game as I didn’t think there was much I could say that would have helped.”

The Reds have fallen to eighth in the league table with the victors on the day leapfrogging them into seventh and looking the likelier for European competition next year on current form.

“Congratulations Brighton, they played an outstanding game, but we helped them,” Klopp continued.

“The problems are the same like last week. We don’t win key challenges and we give the ball away. It’s fully my responsibility.

In comments to BeIN Sport immediately after the whistle, Klopp revealed that there is a degree of miscommunication currently between him and his players:

“We practiced for three days in training but obviously I didn’t get the message across clearly enough.”

With key players still out in the near term, Klopp will need to find a way to right ship and fast to avoid a lost season.