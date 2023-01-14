 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brighton & Hove Albion 3, Liverpool 0: Man of the Match

With an embarrassing loss to Brighton in the books, we want you to help us choose Liverpool’s man of the match.

By Mark Kastner
/ new
Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier League - American Express Community Stadium Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

Liverpool Football Club are finding new ways to be awful. To a man they were worse than every single Brighton player. Absolutely no redeeming qualities anywhere on the pitch.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

And as always, a reminder that for anyone visiting on Apple News or Google AMP and looking to cast a vote who can’t see the poll, you can make it visible by navigating to the front page of The Liverpool Offside and loading the full version of the story from there.

Poll

Who Was Man of the Match Against Brighton?

view results
  • 15%
    Cody Gakpo
    (3 votes)
  • 65%
    Ibrahima Konaté
    (13 votes)
  • 15%
    Trent Alexander-Arnold
    (3 votes)
  • 5%
    Mo Salah
    (1 vote)
20 votes total Vote Now

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside