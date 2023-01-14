 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brighton vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League game at Brighton with lineup news, streaming and television listings, and live updates.

By epicskyline
Liverpool FC v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

BRIGHTON VS. LIVERPOOL

| Saturday, January 14th |
Premier League | AmEx Stadium
3PM GMT/10AM EST

Liverpool will try to bounce back against an in-form Brighton at AmEx Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Brighton vs. Liverpool

Television: no listings (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); Starhub TV+ (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) / ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

BRIGHTON

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

