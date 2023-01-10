Liverpool Potential Fourth Round FA Cup Draw Decided

Liverpool are the reigning FA Cup holders, but you wouldn’t have known in on Saturday when they played out a 2-2 draw against Wolves at Anfield. The game was riddled with defensive errors and weak goals on both sides.

In addition to being forced to watch this less-than-stellar performance from the Reds, another downside is that they now need to add a replay to their already packed second half of the season.

Their replay at Molineux will take place before the fourth round, which is scheduled for the week of January 27th. If they manage to win, then they will travel to face Brighton & Hove Albion in their next match.

When Liverpool played Brighton back in October in the Premier League, they allowed Leandro Trossard to bag a hat trick that led to a draw between the two teams. Should the Reds play them again, another draw would be the least desired result as they navigate their busy schedule.

The fourth round will be after the home game against Chelsea and before yet another game against Wolves, both in the Premier League.