Andy Robertson Receives MBE Honour

Andy Robertson is ending the year on a high note as he’s receiving the MBE for services to football, charity and young people. The MBE, short for Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, “is a British order of chivalry, rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organisations, and public service outside the civic service,” according to wikipedia.

The Liverpool leftback is being recognized for his outstanding work on and off the pitch. In 2020, Robertson launched AR26 charity which provides young people in Scotland with access to training, support, job opportunities and free football coaching. Last week, the Liverpool #26 broke the record for most assists by a defender all-time in the Premier League, surpassing Everton’s Leighton Baines, with 54 assists.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said of this year’s New Year Honours list underlines “outstanding contributions made by Scots to the life of the nation”. He continued: “It’s great to see recognition of our men’s football captain Andy Robertson, not just for his efforts on the pitch but for his work with young people.”

Robertson is the latest of a long list of Liverpool players to receive the award, joining Jordan Henderson who was given the award last year for his charitable work around the NHS. James Milner was honoured earlier this year. Kenny Dalglish, former Liverpool player and manager, received the award and was also knighted. Ian Rush (1996), Gary McAllister (2002) and Steven Gerrard (2007), while managers Bob Paisley (1977) and Bill Shankly (1974) all received the OBE. Gerard Houllier was an honorary OBE in 2003.

David James (2012), Ian Callaghan (2009), Roger Hunt (2000), John Barnes (1998), Peter Beardsley (1995), Ray Clemence (1987), and John Toshack (1982) all received the MBE. Kevin Keegan (1982) and Emlyn Hughes (1980) were awarded the OBE.