Chelsea v Liverpool: Next Weekend’s Fixture “In Doubt”

This weekend’s fixtures have already been postponed — but next weekend might be impacted as well

By Mari Lewis
Background: LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on September 03, 2022 in London, England.
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

While all of this weekend’s games have been called off in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, there are concerns around the feasibility of next weekend’s games as well.

Ben Rumsby, a football reporter for The Telegraph, has noted these concerns, though no official decision has been reached.

The lack of policing resources could impact clubs up and down the country, so the Football League might face the difficulty of rescheduling multiple games in a schedule already spread thin.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are preparing for this fixture “as normal” while the club awaits an official decision.

In the initial statement on this weekend’s postponements concluded with phrasing reflective of this uncertainty: “Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.”

