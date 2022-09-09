Chelsea v Liverpool: Next Weekend’s Fixture “In Doubt”

While all of this weekend’s games have been called off in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, there are concerns around the feasibility of next weekend’s games as well.

Ben Rumsby, a football reporter for The Telegraph, has noted these concerns, though no official decision has been reached.

Told there are major concerns about football fixtures taking place NEXT weekend due to the likelihood of police being redeployed en masse to London ahead of the Queen's funeral. — Ben Rumsby (@ben_rumsby) September 9, 2022

The lack of policing resources could impact clubs up and down the country, so the Football League might face the difficulty of rescheduling multiple games in a schedule already spread thin.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are preparing for this fixture “as normal” while the club awaits an official decision.

In the initial statement on this weekend’s postponements concluded with phrasing reflective of this uncertainty: “Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.”