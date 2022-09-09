Liverpool to Donate Fresh Food in Wake of Postponement

In the wake of the postponement of Premier League fixtures, journalist David Lynch has reported that Liverpool FC will be donating all fresh food made for the fixture now rendered unnecessary.

Liverpool are donating any fresh food prepared ahead of tomorrow’s now-postponed meeting with Wolves to local community initiatives. Organisations such as the Whitechapel Centre, Victory Outreach, and Fans Supporting Foodbanks set to benefit. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) September 9, 2022

As his tweet states, the food will be donated to local community organizations that will be losing out due to the lack of match-related donations, like Fans Supporting Footbanks, as well as other organizations, like the Whitechapel Centre and Victory Outreach.

As yet, it is unclear whether staff and other personnel who would have expected work at the weekend will still be paid, as Manchester City has pledged to do for their casual and matchday staff.

Due to the donations, Fans Supporting Foodbanks’ van will be at the Bombed Out Church beginning at 7:00PM BST to hand out food to those who need it.

While the match postponement has disrupted routines, including donations, Homebaked on Oakfield Road will stay open for business and for donations as usual.