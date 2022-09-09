 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News All Premier League Matches Postponed

Liverpool to Donate Fresh Food in Wake of Postponement

Liverpool v Wolves has been postponed

By Mari Lewis
Badge on a Liverpool corner flag during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 22, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

In the wake of the postponement of Premier League fixtures, journalist David Lynch has reported that Liverpool FC will be donating all fresh food made for the fixture now rendered unnecessary.

As his tweet states, the food will be donated to local community organizations that will be losing out due to the lack of match-related donations, like Fans Supporting Footbanks, as well as other organizations, like the Whitechapel Centre and Victory Outreach.

As yet, it is unclear whether staff and other personnel who would have expected work at the weekend will still be paid, as Manchester City has pledged to do for their casual and matchday staff.

Due to the donations, Fans Supporting Foodbanks’ van will be at the Bombed Out Church beginning at 7:00PM BST to hand out food to those who need it.

While the match postponement has disrupted routines, including donations, Homebaked on Oakfield Road will stay open for business and for donations as usual.

